Hardik Pandya to transfer 70% of property to Natasa Stankovic in case of divorce

The Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya looks like to be going through a rough patch of his life this year, especially after replacing Rohit Sharma as the Captain of Mumbai Indians (MI).

Hardik Pandya was constantly being criticized by the fans for replacing Hitman Rohit Sharma as MI captain and his poor captaincy during the 2024 season of Indian Premier League (IPL) which subsequently led the downfall of the cricket franchise.

Aside from humiliating exit of MI in IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya was experienced some trouble in his personal life too as there is a rumor that the Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic has reportedly filed a divorce.

Tell me this isn’t true 😳🙄😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/ywoiIZUMWe — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) May 24, 2024

From the past few weeks, the speculation about trouble in their marriage has been circulating which started when Natasa removed Hardik’s surname, Pandya, from her Instagram bio. Meanwhile, Natasa who often accompanied Pandya to match, has also been noticeably absent during this IPL season.

Furthermore, both of them have not been posted anything related to the rumors, while it’s been three months when Pandya had posted a picture with Natasa and his son on February 14 on social media.

Since then, Hardik did not posted anything or wish her wife on her birthday this year.

However, rumors are circulating that the divorce has been finalized and Natasa has parted ways with around 70 percent property of Pandya.

Although OTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the reports, social media is buzzing with claims that 70% of Pandya’s property would be transferred to Natasa after the divorce.

However, both Hardik and Natasa have remained tight-lipped about these reports.