Hareem Farooq tests positive for Covid

Actor Hareem Farooq said she has tested positive for coronavirus on the social media application Instagram.

“Hello, lovelies !! So after successfully dodging Covid for two yeats AND being vaccinated I, unfortunately, tested positive for it,” her social media post read. “Luckily (I) didn’t come in contact with a lot of people the day I got the symptom.”

She claimed that her body aches and fever were unbearable for her.

Hareem Farooq said she would spend Eid-ul-Azha in isolation. She asked people to pray for her recovery.

She said people should not forget to take precautions on Eid for themselves and their loved ones as it is better to be “safe” than “sorry”.

Hareem Farooq is one of the most followed celebrities on the social media application Instagram. She has more than two million followers.

She shares pictures and clips of her personal and professional happenings through the platforms.

The actor has made a name for herself in the showbiz industry with performances in many superhit serials.

She suffered serious injuries in an accident in 2013. She suffered a broken hand before going into depression.

The Dobara Phir Se said the untoward incident happened when she was working on her first project. The celebrity said she was lucky to have undergone a successful surgery as doctors told her to go towards a natural healing process.

The celebrity said that becoming handicapped after doing so much activity fell like a bombshell on her while recalling her experiences of her in a depressive state but she made it through because of the support of friends and family.

She said: “It gave clarity to my mind as I realized respecting and giving importance to all those blessings bestowed upon me from God.”

