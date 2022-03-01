Hareem Shah comes under attack but by whom?

Hareem Shah posted a TikTok video on Instagram in which is seen getting attacked by a lioness and it is viral.

In the video, we can see the TikToker standing in a room which looks like a hall. A man suddenly brings the animal into the vicinity.

The big cat lunged at her before she walked off for safety. However, the animal’s caretaker tried to get the animal under control.

He failed to get firm control of the animal, who kept advancing for attacking her.

She has quite a following on social media platforms, especially on TikTok and Instagram. She has millions of followers who get entertained with her funny videos.

The social media star mimicks dialogues and lip-syncing songs on her channel. Her content stirred controversy in the past as well.

Money laundering case

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had initiated a money-laundering probe against her after she openly committed carrying large sums of currency abroad illegally.

According to FIA Sindh’s spokesperson, the probe was launched against the TikToker under the country’s foreign exchange regulation act.

The agency wrote letters to Punjab Bank and Habib Bank to freeze her accounts for making fun of Pakistan authorities for letting her travel abroad with the bundles of foreign currency.

She filed a petition in Sindh High Court through her lawyer urging the court to stop the agency from taking further action, which got accepted.

Comments