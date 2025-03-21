Haris Rauf achieves major milestone in third New Zealand T20I

Pakistan cricket team’s fast bowler Haris Rauf has joined the 200-wicket list for the national side during the third PAK vs NZ T20I on Friday.

The right-arm quick achieved the landmark in the must-win game for Pakistan against New Zealand at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Haris Rauf became the 24th Pakistan cricket team player to complete 200 wickets in international cricket when he dismissed New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell in the penultimate over of the third PAK vs NZ game.

The Pakistan pacer went on to dismiss Ish Sodhi in the same over for his third wicket of the game.

Haris Rauf returned outstanding bowling figures of 3/29 in his quota of four overs.

The right-arm pacer became Pakistan’s leading wicket-taking bowler in the T20Is in December last year.

Haris Rauf took wickets in the first T20I against Zimbabwe to take his tally to 109 in 76 matches, surpassing Shadab Khan’s107 wickets in 104 games at the time.

He has since appeared in five more T20Is in which he took another six wickets to take his tally to 115 in 81 games for the Pakistan cricket team.

In the ODIs, Haris Rauf has 85 wickets from 48 games while he has played a single Test for the national side in which he bagged just a wicket.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team’s emerging batter Hasan Nawaz smashed a blazing century to help Pakistan chase down a 205-run total over the loss of a wicket in the third PAK vs NZ game.

The national side got over the line with 24 balls to spare, thanks to Hasan Nawaz’s ton, coupled with captain Salman Ali Agha’s unbeaten half-century.