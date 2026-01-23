Haris Rauf breaks silence on Pakistan exclusion

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has finally addressed the growing speculation surrounding his potential omission from the T20 World Cup 2026 squad, insisting that missing out would be disappointing but not the end of his career.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to announce the final squad for the global event, but several reports have suggested that Rauf may be left out.

Rumours have also circulated that white-ball head coach Mike Hesson is not in favour of the pacer’s inclusion.

Rauf’s last appearance for Pakistan in T20I cricket came during the Asia Cup final against India on September 28, 2025, a match in which he struggled, conceding 50 runs in 3.4 overs while defending 146.

The performance raised questions about his ability to handle pressure in big moments, and he has not featured in the national T20I team since.

He was left out of the T20I squads for the away series against Sri Lanka and the upcoming home series against Australia.

Speaking in a recent interview, Haris Rauf acknowledged the possibility of being overlooked but made it clear that he will not allow the setback to define his future.

“If I am not included in the T20 World Cup, it would be disappointing, but it will not be the end of my career,” he said.

Rauf also reiterated his commitment to improving his game, emphasising that he remains focused on refining his bowling and delivering his best whenever given the chance.

“I will give my best performance and continue to work on my bowling,” he added.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his World Cup prospects, Rauf extended his support to the national team ahead of the tournament, expressing his best wishes for Pakistan’s campaign.

“I have good wishes for the national team in the T20 World Cup,” he said.

Rauf also opened up about the challenges of maintaining consistency at the international level, especially when bowling in the death overs.

“Whenever I played for Pakistan, I always gave 100%. Bowling in the death overs is not easy,” he said.

It’s worth noting that despite his exclusion from the national side, his form in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 15 has been impressive.

He currently leads the tournament’s wicket charts with 20 wickets in 11 matches for the Melbourne Stars.