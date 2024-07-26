Haris Rauf dismisses rumours of first child’s birth

Pakistan cricket team’s fast bowler Haris Rauf has publicly denied the rumours circulating on social media about the birth of his child.

The false news, which appeared on the social media platform X, claimed that Haris Rauf and his wife, Muzna Masood Malik, had welcomed their first child.

Several social media accounts shared an image of a newborn, suggesting it was the couple’s child. The widespread sharing of this picture prompted Rauf to address the misinformation.

In an Instagram story, Haris Rauf stated, “The news about the birth of my child is false. Please avoid spreading and believing such baseless rumours.”

He further cautioned against trusting any personal information about him that appears on unofficial social media accounts, labelling such posts as mere rumours.

Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik were married in December 2022, with their wedding celebrations taking place in July 2023.