Watch: Haris Rauf grabs one-handed stunner against New Zealand

Fast bowler Haris Rauf took a stunning catch in the third T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park Auckland today (Friday), ARY News reported. 

Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by nine wickets after Hassan Nawaz scored a blistering ton in the all-important clash.

New Zealand were all out on 204 batting first against Pakistan in the third T20I in Auckland, with batter Mark Chapman starring with a 44-ball 94.

In response, Nawaz slammed the fastest T20I century for Pakistan, in 44 balls, as the green shirt chased 205 in 16 overs.

During the New Zealand innings, Haris Rauf produced a one-handed blinder to send opening batter Fin Allen packing early in the game.

Shaheen Afridi bowled a fuller deliver on the leg stump to Allen, who tried to flick the ball past the short-fine leg fielder.

Haris, diving towards his right-hand side and grabbed a stunning catch, from his own reaction it appeared that he himself couldn’t believe what had happened.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cric Picasso (@cricpicasso_)

Earlier, Pakistan cricket team’s young talent failed to show up for the side as they were bowled out for 91 in the first PAK vs NZ game.

New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by five wickets in the rain-affected second T20I at the University Oval, Dunedin.

With today’s win, Pakistan managed to stay alive in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand with 1-2.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (c), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears

