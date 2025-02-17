Haris Rauf opens up on availability for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has broken his silence on his availability for the national side in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Haris Rauf hit the nets on Monday in Karachi days after sustaining a muscular sprain in the lower chest during their game against New Zealand in the recently concluded tri-nation series.

He was rested for Pakistan’s remaining two games of the series as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) replaced him with left-arm fast bowler Akif Javed.

At the time, PCB said that the replacement was just for the tri-nation series and assured that Haris Rauf would regain fitness before the Champions Trophy 2025.

As the national side prepares for their opening fixture against New Zealand on February 19, the Pakistan pacer has confirmed his availability for the game.

Following the team’s practice in Karachi, Haris Rauf said that he resumed practice two days ago as the pain has subsided.

Read more: WATCH: Haris Rauf returns to nets following injury scare in tri-series

“I am feeling really great and have been practising with a bit more intensity for the last two days. I even bowled today and did not feel much pain. So, I am quite satisfied, rest whatever the management plans, I will abide by it,” he said in a chat with the media.

The right-arm quick also responded to criticism over the selection of just one spinner in the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“Our bowling unit is not limited to only one spinner. We also have Khushdil Shah and Agha Salman, who play a part in the match as spinners depending on the conditions,” the Pakistan pacer said.

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.