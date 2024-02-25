Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL-9

In a big blow for the Lahore Qalandars, the star pacer Haris Rauf has been ruled out from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Haris Rauf, who suffered from a shoulder injury during the thrilling clash against Karachi Kings yesterday, will be unavailable for the rest of the PSL matches.

The medical panel came to this conclusion after consultation that Lahore Qalandars’ speedster would need four to six weeks to recover from the injury.

Reacting to Haris Rauf’s injury Lahore Qalandars’ skipper Shaheen Afridi said “As a team, we are deeply saddened by Haris Rauf’s injury. It was painful to see him missing out as he’s been a pillar of strength for us, and his absence will be felt,” said Afridi.

“In the face of adversity, we stand united, and I have full confidence that the team will rise to the occasion,” Shaheen said on Rauf’s injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars)

“It’s indeed a setback for the franchise, but he is also Pakistan’s main bowler, and with a lot of cricket coming up, a pragmatic approach was to give him maximum time to recover.

“Wishing him a speedy recovery, and we eagerly await his return to the field stronger than ever. Our thoughts and support are with him during this challenging time.”

It is pertinent to mention here that, Kieron Pollard’s blistering half-century helped Karachi Kings edge out Lahore Qalandars by two wickets in a last-ball thriller of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 at Gaddafi Stadium.

Chasing a target of 176 runs, the Shan Masood-led team needed 11 from the final over and achieved the target with Mir Hamza’s winning single on the last ball. This was Lahore Qalandars’ fourth successive defeat in PSL 9.