Haris Rauf shares first glimpse, name of baby boy

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf on Tuesday shared the first glimpse of his baby boy along with the name he and his Muzna Masood Malik gave him.

The right-arm quick took to his Instagram account to announce the arrival of his baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Haris.

“Blessed to announce the birth of our precious baby, Muhammad Mustafa Haris,” Haris Rauf wrote in his post in which he is seen holding his newborn.

The Pakistan fast bowler accompanied his post with heartfelt lines from Syrian poet Nizar Tawfiq Qabbani.

“Give me a child with your stubborn heart, or even your temper, give our kid your dark bright eyes, or your enchanted smile, so that even when we are gone, the world will find within him all of the reasons why i loved you!” he quoted in his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haris Rauf (@harisraufofficial)

His post comes a day after his teammates, including allrounder Shadab Khan and Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, extended best wishes for the infant.

“Congratulations to [Haris Rauf] and family on the birth of his first child! Wishing health, happiness [and] prosperity for little one and the family. May Allah bless you,” Shadab wrote on Instagram story.

Similarly, Afridi also took to Instagram story and congratulated Rauf on the birth of his baby boy.

“Wishing you and your family endless joy and happiness,” he wrote.

It is worth mentioning here that Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik tied the knot in December 2022, with their wedding celebrations taking place in July 2023.

Haris Rauf arrived at the international cricket after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars picked him.

The right-arm pacer made his debut for Pakistan in 2020 in a T20I and has since played 48 ODIs and 79 T20Is.

In the 50-over format, he has taken 85 wickets while he picked up 110 wickets in the T20Is for Pakistan.