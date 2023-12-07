Haris, Saad call for transformative initiatives against sexual violence

Karachi: The Legal Aid Society (LAS) organized a pivotal conference in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Sindh Home Department. This significant gathering, themed “Initiatives for Prevention of and Response to Sexual Violence: Successes and Way Forward,” served as a platform to spotlight the commendable strides made in addressing sexual violence within Sindh.

A notable achievement highlighted during the conference was the significant surge in conviction rates, escalating by 8% from a mere 5% in 2020 to a commendable 13% in 2022, as reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Sindh. This momentous increase directly results from a sequence of policy reforms, meticulously spearheaded by the Government of Sindh through a Multi-Sectoral Coordination Committee, which spans the Criminal Justice System.

Distinguished figures graced the conference, including Home Minister Brigadier(R) Haris Nawaz, Health Minister Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz, Law Secretary Ahmed Ali Baloch, DIG Training PSP Faizullah Korejo, AIGP Establishment Suhai Aziz, UNFPA Country Representative Dr Luay Shabneh, Chief Legal Advisor LAS Justice Arif Hussain Khilji, Qatar Consul General, Deputy High Commissioner, British High Commission, and members of the United States (US) Consulate.

The caretaker Home Minister Sindh Haris Nawaz acknowledged past shortcomings in prosecution and evidence, expressing the Home Department’s commitment to further enhancing the system collaboratively, reiterating the fundamental principle that justice delayed is justice denied.

Health Minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz stressed the need for continued efforts beyond the current conviction rate, citing cases like Ranipur’s 10-year-old victim of rape to underscore the importance of bridging systemic gaps to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The Law Secretary Ali Ahmed Baloch emphasized the collaborative nature of the Sexual Violence Response Framework, highlighting its pivotal role in eradicating such crimes.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Training Faizullah Korejo highlighted the achievements of the Sindh Police, emphasizing the establishment of specialized units and centers dedicated to addressing sexual offenses, marking a significant leap in law enforcement’s responsiveness.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Suhai Aziz underscored the collaboration between the Sindh Police and civil society entities in tackling sexual violence issues, presenting statistics that highlighted the urgency of addressing various cases registered in 2023.

Key presentations by Barrister Haya Zahid and Maliha Zia Lari from the Legal Aid Society shed light on the significant factors contributing to the heightened conviction rates, attributing this success to the collaborative endeavor encapsulated in the Sexual Violence Response Framework, a joint effort between the Government of Sindh and civil society organizations.

The conference meticulously showcased the pivotal role of the Government of Sindh in enacting progressive legislative instruments and measures to address sexual violence, acknowledging the substantial contributions of GBV judges, prosecutors, police officials, and stakeholders in this crucial endeavor.

A detailed case analysis presented by the Legal Aid Society revealed advancements in the understanding and utilization of DNA and medical evidence, the firm refusal to accept compromise as grounds for acquittals, increased reliance on digital evidence, and the recognition of victims’ statements as crucial evidence.