Harka Bai or Jodha Bai: Unraveling the Mystery of Akbar’s Wife

The Mughal Empire’s storied history has long fascinated historians and enthusiasts alike. One enduring enigma surrounds the identity of Akbar’s wife, commonly referred to as Jodha Bai. However, historical records and scholars suggest that her actual name was Harka Bai or she was remembered as her title Mariam-uz-Zamani.

Historical Accounts

Primary sources, including Abu’l-Fazl’s “Akbarnama” and Bada’uni’s “Muntakhab-ut-Tawarikh,” confirm Akbar’s marriage to Harka Bai, daughter of Raja Bharmal of Amber (modern-day Jaipur) [1][2]. This alliance strengthened Akbar’s ties with the Rajput kingdom.

Origin of the Name “Jodha Bai”

The term “Jodha Bai” gained popularity through colonial-era literature and later, Bollywood films. However, renowned historian Prof. Irfan Habib argues that “Jodha Bai” is a misnomer, likely originating from European travelers’ accounts [3].

Scholarly Consensus

Prominent historians, including Ashirbadi Lal Srivastava and Satish Chandra, concur that Akbar’s wife was indeed Harka Bai [4][5]. The name “Jodha Bai” is absent in contemporary Mughal records.

Archaeological Evidence

The tomb of Mariam-uz-Zamani, Akbar’s wife, in Sikandra, Agra, further supports the Harka Bai narrative [6].

Conclusion

While popular culture may perpetuate the name “Jodha Bai,” historical evidence and scholarly consensus affirm that Akbar’s wife was, in fact, Harka Bai or Mariam-uz-Zamani. This clarification underscores the importance of relying on primary sources and rigorous historical research.

