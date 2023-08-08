28.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Advertisement -

25,000 bookings for world’s cheapest Harley Davidson

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Indian bike maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it received over 25,000 bookings for the world’s cheapest Harley Davidson motorcycle, sending shares up over 3%.

The company said 65% of the bookings for Harley Davidson X440 were for the motorcycle’s top-end variant, priced at 269,000 rupees.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hero MotoCorp (@heromotocorp)

Hero, the world’s largest motorcycle maker by sales, said in a statement it will begin production of the X440 in September and begin deliveries from October.

Earlier this month, Hero raised prices of the bike by 10,500 rupees ($126.8) across models, days after Harley Davidson’s CEO said pre-orders of the new model exceeded the company’s expectations.

Harley Davidson X440

Harley partnered with Hero to develop and sell a range of its own branded bikes in India, starting with the X440, after exiting the country and shuttering most of its local dealer network in 2020.

($1 = 82.8050 Indian rupees)

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.