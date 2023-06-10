Harman Baweja says media was ‘absolutely unfair’ to him

Former Bollywood actor Harman Baweja opened up on the initial years of his career when media was ‘absolutely unfair’ to him.

In a new interview, Harman Baweja, best known for films like ‘Love Story 2050’ and ‘What’s Your Raashee?’ with Priyanka Chopra, spoke about the treatment he received from media portals during his early days in the industry.

“I feel that the media was absolutely unfair to me,” blamed the ‘Scoop’ actor adding, “When I had done my first few films, a barrage of harsh and mean things were written [about me]. It’s part and parcel of the business, but it hurts when it gets too personal.”

Baweja also recalled hiding the newspapers at his home so that his parents don’t get to read those mean articles about him. “I’d make sure that the papers didn’t come home, or that my mom didn’t see them,” he told the interviewer.

The actor explained, “I quit because effectively, things didn’t pan out the way they initially [appeared]. Today, the same family who avoided reading papers is now looking forward to the next article on me.”

It is pertinent to mention that Harman Baweja made a comeback with Hansal Mehta’s recently-released web show for Netflix, ‘Scoop’. The six-episodic crime-drama series, co-starring Karishma Tanna, Zeeshan Ayub and Prosenjit Chatterjee, premiered on the streaming platform last week and is available to watch.