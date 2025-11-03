Harmanpreet imitates Messi after Women's World Cup triumph

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur imitated Argentine football star Lionel Messi in a heartfelt social media post after her team won the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

A day after India defeated South Africa in a thrilling final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Kaur shared a heartfelt post on Instagram that quickly went viral.

In the picture, the Indian captain can be seen peacefully sleeping beside the World Cup trophy, a gesture reminiscent of Messi’s viral photo after leading Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in 2022.

Donning a white T-shirt with the line, “Cricket is a gentleman’s EVERYONE’s game,” with the word ‘gentleman’s’ struck out, Harmanpreet Kaur sent out a message about inclusivity in sport.

“Some dreams are shared by a billion people. That’s why cricket is everyone’s game,” she captioned the post.

With this win, India became only the fourth nation in the 52-year history of the Women’s ODI World Cup to lift the prestigious title.

The first edition took place in 1973, where England defeated Australia to become the inaugural champions.

Since then, Australia have dominated the competition with seven titles, including a hat-trick of wins between 1978 and 1989, while England follow with four championships (1973, 1993, 2009, and 2017).

New Zealand, the 2001 champions, were the only other team to have won the tournament before India’s triumph.