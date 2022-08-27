Harnai cut off as flood damages major highways

QUETTA: Harnai district of Balochistan was practically cut off from the rest of the country as the city’s main highways were damaged due to flash floods triggered by torrential rains, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the Ziarat Mor Kach Harnai Road was completely closed after a bridge near Kach collapsed due to flash floods. Meanwhile, traffic on Harnai-Quetta highway was suspended after Mangi and Zardaloo bridges collapsed.

Furthermore, Harnai-Punjab Highway was also closed due to flood and landslides. The closure of major highways cut off Harnai from the rest of the country. The residents are facing shortage of essential food items in the city due to closure of the highways.

Heavy rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc in the city and its surrounding areas, sweeping away houses while several dams were breached. Various security dams including Kali Mirza, Pasai and Sarvati were breached. A large portion of bridge over Harnai Palosin River was affected by floods.

A day earlier, six more people were reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

According to details, a total of 116 men, 55 women, and 69 children have lost their lives to floods and related incidents in Balochistan.

Moreover, over 102 people suffered injuries due to floods in the past three days. A total of 107,500 cattle have also been reported dead in the floods, PDMA data shows.

A total of 27,747 homes were damaged and 7,527 homes were demolished in the recent rains and floods in the province. Deaths were reported in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastoong, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi.

