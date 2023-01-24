Harnai Grid station will take one week to be operational: QESCO

Three days have passed but the technical fault in Balochistan’s Harnai grid station could not be fixed yet, ARY News reported.

Three technical teams of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) and Grid System Operation (GSO) are busy fixing the technical issues which stopped the power supply in the area.

According to the QESCO operation team, the damage occurs in the transformer due to an overloaded supply of electricity adding that the damaged transformer is irreparable.

While the team is busy repairing the old transformer may take another week for power restoration.

Moreover, the QESCO representative told that the old transformer can bear low voltage due to which all areas will get electricity only for two hours.

Yesterday, Parts of the country including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Quetta plunged into darkness as a high-tension electricity supply line between Quetta and Guddu caused a major power breakdown.

In Islamabad, the electricity supply to 117 grid stations has been suspended. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company said they are in contact with the regional control centre.

In Lahore, consumers in areas of Mall Road, Kanal Road and other areas are facing a disruption in power supply. Officials said they are investigating the matter.

People from different cities thronged to social media to report the electricity failure.

The extreme shortfall in electricity generation is said to be the major cause of the power breakdown that hit various parts of the country.

