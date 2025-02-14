Harnai vehicle blast leaves 10 coal miners dead, six others injured

HARNAI: A powerful blast near a vehicle in Harnai claimed lives of 10 coal miners and injured six others in the Shahrag coal mines area, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Harnai, the victims were traveling to work in the coal mines when the explosion occurred.

The injured have been shifted to the Rural Health Center in Shahrag for medical treatment, while the bodies of the deceased have also been transported to the centre.

The cause of the blast is yet to be determined, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Earlier today, an explosion near a security convoy in Bannu, injured two security personnel.

Also read: Blast on passenger bus in Turbat leaves four dead

According to police, the blast took place near the Domail police station, close to the Mangal Mela area.

Unidentified militants had planted explosives along the roadside, which detonated near the convoy. Following the incident, security forces and police launched a search operation in the area to apprehend those militants.

In separate incident, an explosion in a Punjab-bound passenger bus left a man dead and seven others injured.

District officials said that the ill-fated bus carrying passengers from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi when reached at Khori on the M-8 highway, a roadside parked car exploded with loud blast, which resulted in death of one person in the bus, while seven others were injured in the incident.

Officials said that the explosives were planted in an Alto car parked on the roadside. “It will be premature to say about the target of the bombing,” officials further said.