Haroon Arshad strikes century to lift Karachi in QEAT final

Sialkot required 520 more runs to win as they were 12 for no loss in four overs at the close of day four here at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Thursday.

Sialkot openers Azan Awais and Mohammad Hurraira saw off the 24 balls safely against Saqib Khan and Muhammad Umar late in the day.

Earlier, Karachi Blues added 256 runs to their overnight score of 202-1 before getting bowled out for 458 in 133.4 overs.

Sialkot’s skipper Usama Mir returned figures of 28.4-5-98-5 as Sialkot were kept in the field for almost two days. Mohammad Hasnain sent down 34 overs taking 3-91, while off-spinner Hamza Nazar and Hasan Ali dismissed one batter each.

Hasnain landed the much-awaited blow for Sialkot castling day three’s centurion Abdullah Fazal (114, 219b, 13x4s) early in the day breaking the 170-run stand, which came off 349 balls. Shan Masood then joined Haroon in the middle and the duo stitched 84 runs for the third wicket.

Shan – who registered his 59th first-class half-century – collected 76 runs off 107 balls comprising nine fours. The left-hander also went past the 13,000 first-class runs landmark in his 194th game in the format and 335th innings.

Haroon (116, 236b, 9x4s) brought up his second first-class century off 219 balls before Hamza removed him with a fine delivery that turned to hit the stumps going between his bat and pad in the 92nd over. 21 balls later Usama bagged his first of five scalps getting Saud Shakeel caught at slip as Karachi Blues lost seven wickets for 131 runs.

No.6 batter Usman Khan sped up Karachi’s pursuit for an insurmountable target as he contributed 47 off 57 balls hitting four fours and three sixes, stitching 78 runs with Shan.

Rameez Aziz (30, 65b, 2x4s, 1×6) was the last wicket to fall after he accompanied the tail for 26, 13 and 13-run stands. Usama completed his fifth first-class five-wicket haul.

Scores in brief – Day 4 – Stumps

Final – Sialkot v Karachi Blues at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Sialkot need 520 more runs to win with 10 wickets remaining

Target for Sialkot: 533

Karachi Blues 340 all out, 81.2 overs (Abdullah Fazal 88, Usman Khan 82, Saad Baig 39, Saqib Khan 33, Rameez Aziz 22; Mohammad Ali 4-79, Mohammad Hasnain 2-70, Hasan Ali 2-75) and 458 all out, 133.4 overs (Haroon Arshad 116, Abdullah Fazal 114, Shan Masood 76, Usman Khan 47, Saad Baig 31, Rameez Aziz 30; Usama Mir 5-98, Mohammad Hasnain 3-91)

Sialkot 266 all out, 71.5 overs (Mohsin Riaz 71, Hamza Nazar 64, Hasan Ali 41, Abdullah Shafique 32; Saqib Khan 4-79, Muhammad Umar 4-79) and 12-0, 4 overs