Harry, Meghan’s daughter Lilibet added to line of succession

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, has officially been added to the royal line of succession, the royal website has confirmed.

Lilibet, who was born to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on June 4, is now eighth in line to the British throne, just behind her brother Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The updated list was uploaded on the Royal website royal.uk. The news was also confirmed by Omid Scobie, a friend of the Sussex’s and royal editor for Harper’s Bazaar.

Read More: MEGHAN GIVES BIRTH TO BABY GIRL CALLED LILIBET

“The line of succession on the @RoyalFamily website has just been updated to include the Sussexes’ second child: Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, who is eighth in line to the throne. She was born on June 4,” tweeted Scobie.

The the line of succession on the @RoyalFamily website has just been updated to include the Sussexes’ second child: Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, who is eighth in line to the throne. She was born on June 4. pic.twitter.com/EUX8DFDBDK — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 26, 2021

The Sussex children are seventh and eighth in line to the throne behind their father Prince Harry who is sixth in line.

The line of succession is led by Charles, the Prince of Wales, followed by William, the Duke of Cambridge, and his three children; Prince George is third in line, with his sister Princess Charlotte and brother Prince Louis trailing behind him.

Lilibet was born on June 4 at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, with Harry in attendance.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement.