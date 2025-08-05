Hugh Laurie to voice Dumbledore in Audible’s ‘Harry Potter’ series

Audible on Tuesday announced the cast and release date for author J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ audiobook series.

As many as 200 actors will voice the characters of all seven of J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ book series for Audible.

British actor Hugh Laurie will voice Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen will lend his voice for Lord Voldemort, while Riz Ahmed will voice Professor Snape.

Michelle Gomez will feature as Professor McGonagall, and Cush Jumbo will narrate the seven-book series.

Young actor Frankie Treadaway will play Harry Potter, Max Lester will voice Ron Weasley, while Arabella Stanton will lend her voice to Hermione Granger in the first three audiobooks.

The ‘Harry Potter’ audiobook series has been produced under a collaboration between Amazon’s Audible and Pottermore Publishing.

According to Audible, the first audiobook of the fan-favourite book series, ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,’ will arrive on November 4, 2025.

Each of the remaining six audiobooks will then be released monthly worldwide.

As per the release schedule for the ‘Harry Potter’ audiobook series, ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ will be the second book to drop on December 16, 2025.

‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,’ will arrive on January 13, 2026; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ on February 10, 2026; ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ on March 10, 2026; ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,’ on April 14, 2026; and ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ on May 12, 2026.

The series has no relation to HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ TV series, led by Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.