Bertie Carvel opens up on playing Cornelius Fudge in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series

British actor Bertie Carvel, who has joined the ensemble cast of HBO’s upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series, opened up on playing Cornelius Fudge in the hotly anticipated TV adaptation of J. K. Rowling’s acclaimed fantasy novels.

In a new interview with a foreign publication, screen and theatre actor Bertie Carvel expressed his excitement at playing Cornelius Fudge, Minister of Magic, in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ reboot series, candidly confessing that he first read Rowling’s beloved novel series and watched a couple of movie adaptations, only after landing the role.

“I would have run a million miles from a project like that,” he admitted. “I’ve been more interested in variety, in not doing the same thing twice.”

“But I’m a bit older now. I’ve got a bit less wanderlust, I’m happier to stay still,” confessed ‘The Crown’ actor.

“I don’t know how it’s going to fit into my life,” Carvel continued. “I’ve read one script, which I loved, and I’ve read the books. I hadn’t before I got the role. I think I saw one of the films, maybe two.”

“As a boy, if I had read these books, I would have devoured them. So I am coming at it with a really open mind,” he concluded.

Besides Carvel, the ensemble cast of HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series also features Rory Wilmot, Amos Kitson, Louise Brealey, Anton Lesser, John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Katherine Parkinson, Lox Pratt, Johnny Flynn, Leo Earley, Alessia Leoni and Sienna Moosah, while young actors Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout are on board to play the main trio, i.e. Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively.

The much-buzzed TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world went on the floors earlier this week, and the launch season of the same will debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

