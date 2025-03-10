Harry Potter actor passes away

Simon Fisher Becker, known for his role as the Fat Friar in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Dorium Maldovar in Doctor Who, has passed away at the age of 63.

His companion, Tony, confirmed the news in a heartfelt Facebook post, expressing his deep sorrow over the loss.

Simon Fisher Becker, who appeared in multiple productions, gained recognition for his role in Harry Potter and also for portraying Dorium Maldovar in Doctor Who.

The cause of his death has not yet been revealed, but his manager, Kim Barry, described him as a dear friend and a talented actor.

Simon Fisher Becker, best remembered by Harry Potter fans as one of Hogwarts’ ghosts, contributed to numerous films and TV series throughout his career.

Alongside his Harry Potter role, he became well-known in Doctor Who and also made an appearance in Les Misérables.

Simon Fisher Becker’s contributions to the entertainment industry extended beyond Harry Potter and Doctor Who, with roles in various films and TV shows.

According to IMDb, he still had several projects in progress before his passing. His legacy as a part of Harry Potter and Doctor Who will continue to be cherished by fans worldwide.

