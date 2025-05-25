Iconic Harry Potter cast member suffers breathing scare

Stanislav Yanevski, best known for his role as Viktor Krum in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, recently shocked fans by revealing he had undergone emergency surgery.

The Harry Potter actor was rushed to hospital after suddenly losing the ability to breathe.

Yanevski, who played the brooding Bulgarian Quidditch champion in the Harry Potter film, shared a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram.

The image showed him with a bandaged nose and an IV in his arm, hinting that the surgery had just taken place.

In the caption, Stanislav Yanevski thanked fans for their overwhelming birthday wishes. He said the kind messages made him feel “truly special” during what was clearly a difficult time.

Stanislav Yanevski explained that his hospital visit was caused by serious breathing problems, though he did not give further details. Despite the worrying situation, he seemed to be recovering and in good spirits.

Fans of Harry Potter quickly filled the comments with warm wishes and love. Many called him a “warrior” and sent messages hoping for his speedy recovery.

The post received over 500 comments, showing how much support Yanevski still has from the Harry Potter community.

Even Star Wars actor Daniel Logan left a message, writing, “Get well soon my brother, sending a speedy recovery and love.”

Stanislav Yanevski made a lasting impression in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, despite having little acting experience when he was cast.

He played Viktor Krum, a talented Quidditch player and one of the champions in the Triwizard Tournament. His quiet charm and interest in Hermione Granger made him a fan favourite.

Fans everywhere are now wishing the actor a full and fast recovery.