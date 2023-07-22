Harry Potter’s Tom Felton thinks Ryan Gosling’s Ken looks like Draco Malfoy!

Hollywood actor Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy of ‘Harry Potter’ films, poked fun at his character for his striking resemblance to Ryan Gosling’s Ken in ‘Barbie’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Disappointed Tom Felton for not being considered for the role of Barbie’s beau and Mattel’s male doll Ken, took to his Instagram handle earlier this week, to register his complaint to the makers and bring to notice the uncanny similarities that his remembered character Malfoy (or himself for that matter…) bears with the ‘La La Land’ actor, who played the iconic role in the newly-released movie.

Sharing a side-by-side image of his teenage character, dressed in a Hogwarts robe, and Gosling’s Ken, in a name-initiated polo shirt, on Instagram, Felton wrote, “Kind of p*ssed I never got a callback,” and added a hashtag ‘sLYTHERKeN’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton)

Reacting to his post, a social user wrote, “Draco is not ken he is barbie,” while another added, “You’re Harry’s ken. Don’t worry.”

“You guys look like father and son I can’t lie,” a third Instagrammer commented.

Moreover, the official Insta handle of the ‘Barbie’ movie wrote, “Slyther-Ken has a nice ring to it.”

On the other hand, the account of the ‘Harry Potter’ films asked, “This is the same picture?

As for the film, Greta Gerwig’s live-action adaptation of the iconic Mattel doll, headlined by Margot Robbie and Gosling, opened in worldwide theatres on Friday.

Too old to play Ken? Ryan Gosling breaks silence on ‘Barbie’ role