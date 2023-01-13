BRIT nominations: Harry Styles and Wet Leg share the lead

Nominations for this year’s BRIT Awards are out and it is Harry Styles and Wet Leg leading the way with four nods each.

Announced via an online stream on Thursday, global pop star Harry Styles and rock duo Wet Leg are both up for the coveted album of the year prize along with rap artist Stormzy, producer Fred again and pop rock band The 1975 at the BRIT Awards 2023.

The BRITs 2023 @MastercardUK Album of the Year nominees are:@the1975 – ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’@wetlegband – ‘Wet Leg’@Harry_Styles – ‘Harry’s House’

Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’@fredagainagain1 – ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)’#BRITs pic.twitter.com/D0GPgs3vAB — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 12, 2023

Acts including rock band Arctic Monkeys, rapper Central Cee and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran have several nominations.

When it comes to the international artist of the year, global stars Beyonce, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Taylor Swift will compete for the title.

Give it up for all of your 2023 BRITs nominees 👏 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/YTVSLVfk5c — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 12, 2023

One prize that has already been revealed is the winner of the Rising Star award, which has gone to the R&B group FLO.

The rest of the winners will be announced at the BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard on February 11, 2023, at The O2 arena in London where there will also be performances from artists including Sam Smith, Kim Petras and Wet Leg.

.@wetlegband will be taking over the BRITs stage and performing at the 2023 Awards Show 🙌 See you on Saturday 11 Feb on ITV and ITV X (UK), and https://t.co/QjEmDoO5Pu (International) #BRITs pic.twitter.com/ZefWuuJZsS — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 12, 2023

