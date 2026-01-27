Harry Style's 'Together Together' tour receives backlash

Harry Styles received backlash for the announcement of ticket prices for his Together Together Tour. Fans became furious.

The 50-date global tour is set to span seven cities, including Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney. It also features a 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tickets first became available through an American Express presale, after which fans quickly voiced concerns online about the cost of entry.

Many fans reported seeing tickets priced above $700 on Ticketmaster, with some seats reaching close to $1,000 despite not being located on the floor. Comparisons were drawn with Styles’ previous tour, with several fans describing the latest prices as disproportionate. One recurring criticism centred on the use of “Platinum” or “Dynamic Pricing”, a system that adjusts ticket costs based on demand.

Their reaction reflected broader frustration across the live music industry, where fans of artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Green Day and others have raised similar complaints. Ticket buyers frequently describe long virtual queues, error messages and extended wait times, only to find tickets sold out or listed at significantly higher prices upon reaching checkout.

Industry leaders have previously downplayed the issue. Live Nation chief executive Michael Rapino last year described concert tickets as “underpriced”, saying, “When you read about the ticket prices going up, it’s still an average concert price of $72” He compared concert costs to sports events, citing courtside basketball seats as a benchmark.

Live Nation has continued to report strong financial performance, with revenue rising 11% year-on-year to $8.5 billion and adjusted operating income increasing 14% to $1.03 billion in its most recent third-quarter results.

Further ticket sales for Styles’ tour will continue through artist presales and general on sales across late January and early February, with international on-sale dates varying by market. Fans have been advised to check individual event pages for the most current information.