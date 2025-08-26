Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz fuel romance rumours

Amid the speculations of dating co-star Austin Butler, Hollywood diva Zoe Kravitz enjoyed a PDA-packed date night with singer Harry Styles in London.

Both single at the moment, after their split from Channing Tatum and Taylor Russell last year, actor Zoe Kravitz, 36, and singer Harry Styles, 31, have fuelled rumours of a budding romance, with their second outing in a week.

As revealed by onlookers, Styles and Kravitz were spotted kissing ‘like teenagers’, as they enjoyed a dinner date at Rita’s bistro in the buzzy Soho neighbourhood of London last week.

Per an insider, “Harry and Zoe were tucked away in a corner in Rita’s and were snogging like teenagers. It was definitely a date.”

“They seemed really into each other, [and] didn’t seem to care if anyone saw them kissing,” the onlooker added about the ‘gorgeous couple’.

The development followed a video of them going viral, where the ‘Batman’ actor can be seen walking around the streets of Rome with the One Direction alum, holding his arm.

However, it came not too long after Kravitz sparked speculations with her ‘Caught Stealing’ co-star Austin Butler, when the two put on a flirty display during the Paris premiere of their movie, followed by an intimate celebration at the Dragon bar.

Yet, if sources are to be believed, Kravitz and Butler are just ‘good friends’, but sparks are flying between her and Styles. “This is very early days, there are no labels. They’re having a lot of fun together,” another insider shared.

She reportedly flew to Rome soon after wrapping up professional commitments in Paris.

“He spends a lot of time in Rome, so they decided to meet up there,” the tipster revealed.