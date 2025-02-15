Harshvardhan Rane reacts as Amitabh Bachchan sends wishes for ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane was over the moon after veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan acknowledged ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ on its re-release.

The 2016 romantic drama grabbed attention on its re-release nine years after its dismal box office performance.

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film starred Pakistan actress Mawra Hocane alongside Harshvardhan Rane.

While the film flopped on its original release, it broke box office records on its re-release in India earlier this month.

The success of the film led the filmmaking duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru to announce the release of a sequel to the film.

Meanwhile, the original ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ received a shoutout from veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan who wished good luck to the makers.

Sharing the film’s poster on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “All good wishes for this re release …”

Reacting to the post, Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane expressed his excitement.

“BACHCHAN SAAB. First GOD noticed, and now Sir YOU noticed,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Amid the discussion about ‘Sanam Teri Kasam,’ Mawra Hocane has expressed her willingness to return for a sequel to the romantic drama.

“The producers deserve the success the film is now getting and the numbers that now are pouring in. I hope that the second part is more successful with or without me. If possible, I would also love to. But if not, there are no regrets,” Mawra Hocane said during a recent interview.

However, all is not well with the plans for a sequel as film producer Deepak Mukut revealed that the original film’s directors do not have the authority to announce the sequel as he holds the rights to the film.

“The IP of Sanam Teri Kasam belongs to me since I am its producer. So, the right to make a sequel or even a prequel or a remake rests with me,” he said.