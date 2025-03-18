Harvard University is now free for THESE students – Are you one of them?

Harvard University has announced a major expansion of its financial aid programme, making Harvard free tuition available to more students than ever before.

Under the new policy, students whose families earn $200,000 or less per year will not have to pay tuition fees.

In a statement, Harvard President Alan M. Garber said the decision would help bring together students from different backgrounds, enriching their learning experience.

“Putting Harvard within financial reach for more individuals widens the array of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that all of our students encounter, fostering their intellectual and personal growth,” he said.

Harvard university also confirmed that students from families earning $100,000 or less per year will receive free housing, food, and health services, in addition to Harvard free tuition.

The initiative is designed to ensure that financial limitations do not prevent talented students from receiving a Harvard education.

“Our goal is to bring the most promising students to Harvard—period,” the university said on its website. “We know that paying for college is a big concern for many families, and we’re committed to making a Harvard education accessible to more students than ever.”

American senator Bernie Sanders welcomed the announcement, urging other universities to follow suit. “Ten years ago, when I introduced a bill to make public colleges & universities tuition-free, it was called ‘radical.’ Not today,” he wrote on X. “Now, we must expand that idea to all public colleges & universities.”

According to Harvard, the expanded Harvard free tuition programme means that 86 percent of families in the United States will now qualify for financial aid.

Even families earning more than $200,000 per year will be eligible for some form of support.

The cost of tuition alone at Harvard is currently $56,550 per year, but with room, board, and health services, the total rises to about $83,000 per year.

However, thanks to the Harvard free tuition initiative, more students will now have access to education without financial burden.

Since launching the Harvard Financial Aid Initiative in 2004, the university has provided more than $3.6 billion in undergraduate financial aid.