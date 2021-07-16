Weinstein investigation film ‘She Said’ to premiere in 2022

She Said, a film based on the sexual harassment investigation against Hollywood bigwig Harvey Weinstein that triggered the bigger #MeToo movement, is set to hit theatres by 2022, confirmed Variety.

The film, which stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in lead roles as the New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, is slated for a Nov. 18, 2022, release.

Twohey and Kantor worked together to break the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault story in October 2017, heralding a watershed moment that propelled the #MeToo movement across the globe, and winning a Pulitzer for their work.

Their story detailed numerous women’s recollections of abuse at the hands of Weinstein, some stretching to as far back as the 1990s. As noted by Variety, Harvey Weinstein’s subsequent takedown from Hollywood royalty spelt more accusations against other Hollywood names including Kevin Spacey and Matt Lauer.

“The movie will focus on their efforts to uncover and expose decades of allegations against the powerful film producer,” reported Variety.

The project is helmed by Maria Schrader, with Rebecca Lenkiewicz working on adapting the screenplay from Twohey and Kantor’s book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.

Bradd Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner are producing the film, with Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle executive producing.