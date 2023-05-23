Has government announced public holiday on May 25?

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday rebutted a fake notification circulating in different sections of media regarding a public holiday on May 25 – Pakistan Martyrs’ Day.

Sharing the notification about the public holiday, the ministry took to Twitter and said: “Disseminating Fake News is not only unethical and illegal but it is also disservice to the nation”.

Disseminating #FakeNews is not only unethical and illegal but it is also disservice to the nation. It is the responsibility of everyone to reject irresponsible behavior. Reject #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/Fv5kvd5Igs — Fact Checker MoIB (@FactCheckerMoIB) May 23, 2023

“It is the responsibility of everyone to reject irresponsible behaviour. Reject Fake News,” the information ministry said in the tweet.

A day earlier, the federal government decided to observe “Pakistan Martyrs Day” on Thursday, May 25th at General Headquarters (GHQ) in honour of the selfless sacrifices made by the martyrs of Pakistan.

The purpose of day is to commemorate the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs and also to convey this message to the nation. Honoring and respecting the martyrs and their families, monuments is the pride of every Pakistani.

On Martyrs’ Day, various events will be organized across the country to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan.

In special programs and events, there will be recitation of Quran and prayers for the reward of the martyrs, while the memorial of martyrs from Pakistan forces, police and other law enforcement agencies will be saluted.