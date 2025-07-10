Hasan Ali leads Birmingham Bears to 36-run win over Lancashire in Vitality Blast

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s speed-gun Hasan Ali starred as Birmingham Bears delivered a commanding 36-run victory over Lancashire in Vitality Blast match.

Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings won the toss and elected to bowl, but the decision backfired as the Bears unleashed a formidable batting display, posting an imposing 203/9 in their 20 overs.

Ed Barnard led the charge with a dynamic 54 off 34 balls, including four sixes and three fours, while Sam Hain contributed a solid 36 off 27 balls with a six and two fours. Dan Mousley’s explosive 32 off just 12 deliveries, featuring one six and six boundaries, further bolstered the total.

For Lancashire, Jack Blatherwick was the standout bowler with figures of 3/29 in three overs, while Luke Wood (2/46) and Tom Hartley (2/29) also took wickets. Anderson managed 1/25 in two overs.

Chasing 204, Lancashire’s batting crumbled under pressure, collapsing to 167 all out with no significant partnerships to salvage the innings. Hartley fought back with a brisk 35 off 16 balls, including four boundaries, while Chris Green scored 26 with two sixes and two fours.

Opener Phil Salt made 21, and Ashton Turner added 20. Birmingham’s George Garton shone with the ball, taking 4/28 in three overs, while Hasan Ali supported with an economical 2/19 in 3.1 overs. Richard Gleeson, Craig Miles, and Danny Briggs also chipped in with a wicket each, sealing a dominant win for the Bears.