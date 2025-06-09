Hasan Ali’s magic spell shocks Derbyshire

Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali’s hat-trick and a six-wicket haul in the T20 Blast 2025 pulled Derbyshire Falcons apart.



Playing for the Birmingham Bears, Hasan Ali bowled a blazing spell, giving just 23 runs in 3.1 overs, ensuring an emphatic 58-run victory for his team.

Hasan Ali’s hat-trick took a dramatic turn, eliminating Ross Whiteley (caught at long-off), Alex Thomson (caught at mid-on), and Ben Aitchison (bowled) in back-to-back deliveries.

He also eradicated David Lloyd, Martin Andersson, and Pat Brown, claiming it was one of the most superior bowling performances in the history of the tournament.

Adding to the show, George Garton equalised the most catch-taking T20 record in a single innings by a non-wicketkeeper, taking five catches. Additionally, he also played his part with the bat, smashing 12 runs off the final three deliveries he faced.



Hasan Ali’s resurrection has been extraordinary. After an extraordinary tenure with Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he was recalled to be a part of the Pakistan national team.

Regarding his comeback to form and the National team, Hasan Ali expressed his delight in wearing the green jersey once more, relating the experience as dreamlike.

Hasan Ali acknowledged that overcoming injuries to return to high-level cricket was a challenging yet fulfilling journey.

Hasan Ali’s hat-trick and a six-wicket haul have once again proven his ability as a world-class fast bowler, leaving fans and cricket pundits overwhelmed with respect.

His spell will certainly be remembered as one of the finest in T20 Blast history.

