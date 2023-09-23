Mohammad Asif opens up on Hasan Ali’s World Cup selection

Former cricketer Mohammad Asif shared his views on all-rounder Hasan Ali’s selection in Pakistan’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Hasan Ali was a surprise selection for the side in the world championships scheduled to be played in India from November 5th till November 19th. He replaced star pacer Naseem Shah, who was sidelined from the tournament because of a right shoulder injury.

Related – Hasan Ali says will give absolute best for Pakistan in WC

Chief selection of the Pakistan Cricket Team Inzamam-ul-Haq said it was a “forced” introduction to the side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Ali (@ha55an_ali)

Mohammad Asif was not pleased with Hasan Ali’s selection in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad. During Twitter Space, He claimed that the all-rounder was picked because he is captain Babar Azam’s friend and part of a “Roti Lobby (bread lobby)”, referring to him having meals with a selected group of players in the circuit.

“Hasan Ali is part of the lobby, he eats with Babar Azam and other players,” he said. “He is in the team because he is part of the lobby, this used to be the case when we used to play too. A lobby doesn’t select players from outside.”

The former pacer also hit out at captain Babar Azam’s approach in the game. He said he rates the prolific batter but he doesn’t score runs in the power-play, and puts pressure on the wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babar Azam (@babarazam)

However, he said Babar Azam staying as captain after the side’s failed Asia Cup 2023 campaign was of no surprise as there are no other options for his replacement.

Related – Babar Azam can set this World Cup on fire: Gautam Gambhir He said legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi is trying to make pacer Shaheen Afridi as frontman but it will not be easy for him.

Commenting on batter Salman Ali Agha’s selection in the squad, Mohammad Asif said he does not consider him as a player because he is a waste of time.

“I don’t consider Agha Salman as a player, he’s a waste of time. Even I can score the number of runs he scores. He only scores when Pakistan has already scored a lot of runs as a team,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Ali Agha (@salmanagha247)

Read More: ‘The best bowler I faced was Mohammad Asif’: Kevin Pietersen