Hasan Ali looks to end up in top two positions in PSL 10 table

Karachi Kings vice-captain Hasan Ali has said that the side aims to end up in the top two positions in the PSL 10 table.

The right-handed pacer recently became the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Pakistan Super League with 121 wickets from 88 matches at an average of 22.09.

With 13 wickets in six games, the Karachi Kings pacer is topping the bowling charts of the ongoing edition of the tournament.

In a recent interview with PCB Digital, Hasan Ali discussed his performance and his side’s planning for their upcoming games.

“I’m satisfied with my performance as I’m leading the bowling charts after six games for Karachi Kings. It feels great when you take wickets for your team regularly,” he said.

When asked about his bowling rhythm in PSL 10, Hasan Ali said that he modified the basics of his bowling, and worked on his fitness and diet which helped him a lot this season.

Hasan Ali maintained that Karachi Kings were looking to finish strong in the group stage despite losing their previous game against Quetta Gladiators.

“We are still in a good position on the table and in our remaining four matches, we’ll look to end up in the top two positions,” he said.

The right-arm pacer expressed his excitement for their upcoming game against the archrivals Lahore Qalandars.

“As players we always want to play infront of bigger crowds and we are looking forward to our 4 May fixture against Lahore Qalandars. I hope the crowds turn out in big numbers and we entertain them with our skills,” he said.

Hasan Ali lauded the leadership of David Warner, saying that young players were learning from the veteran batter.

“The best thing about Warner is that he is a team man and has vast experience of playing the game around the globe. He has served Australia for a long time and the young players in our squad are learning a lot from him. I would like to thank him for coming over to play in his maiden HBL PSL season and well done to the league management and PCB for bringing him to Pakistan,” he added.