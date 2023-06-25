30.9 C
Fan reminds Hasan Ali of T20 World Cup mishap, here’s what he said

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Hasan Ali, the fast bowler of the Pakistan National cricket team, was reminded of a significant catch he dropped during the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021, involved Australia’s wicket-keeper batsman, Matthew Wade.

The fast bowler, Hasan Ali is currently playing English county cricket and in this regard, he expressed gratitude for the support of his fans in a tweet.

In response to Hasan Ali’s tweet, one user quote, “But we still remember that catch you dropped against Australia.”

To which he responded, “I also remember that dropped catch, and I won’t forget it till my last breath.”

Cricket enthusiasts across the region expressed disappointment with the user’s tweet and reminded him of Hasan Ali’s Champions Trophy triumph and other outstanding performances.

