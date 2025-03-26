Hasan Nawaz bags another unwanted record in T20Is

Pakistan’s young opener Hasan Nawaz has achieved an unwanted milestone in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand as his duck in the fifth match has earned him a place in the record books for all the wrong reasons.

New Zealand secured a convincing win over Pakistan in the fifth T20I, restricting them to 128 runs and chasing the target with ease at Sky Stadium, Wellington. Tim Seifert’s blistering 97 led the hosts to victory, wrapping up the series 4-1.

Hasan Nawaz’s international career has been a rollercoaster ride, with highs and lows coming in quick succession. After a disappointing start to his T20I career, where he was dismissed for a duck in each of his first two matches, he roared back to form with a blistering century in the third match.

His 44-ball ton was the fastest by a Pakistani batter in the format, and it helped Pakistan secure a convincing nine-wicket victory over New Zealand.

However, Hasan Nawaz has struggled to maintain that momentum, with his bat falling silent in the subsequent matches. He managed just one run in the fourth T20I, and his latest duck in the fifth match has taken his tally to three in the series.

Read More: Seifert shines as New Zealand outclass Pakistan in final T20I

This unwanted record has pushed Hasan Nawaz ahead of Shahzaib Hassan, Mohammad Hafeez, and Mohammad Rizwan, who have all had their share of struggles at the top of the order.

Most ducks by a Pakistani opener in a T20I series

According to the record books, Hasan Nawaz’s three ducks in the series against New Zealand have set a new benchmark for Pakistani openers. Shahzaib Hasan, Mohammad Hafeez, and Mohammad Rizwan have all registered two ducks in T20I series.