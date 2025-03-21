Hasan Nawaz recalls paying others to bowl at him

Pakistan cricket team’s opener Hasan Nawaz took the cricketing world by storm after scoring a record-breaking century against New Zealand in the third PAK vs NZ T20I on Friday.

After two consecutive ducks in the first two games, the right-handed batter made a remarkable comeback in the five-match PAK vs NZ series to hit the fastest T20I ton for the Pakistan cricket team.

Hasan Nawaz smashed an unbeaten 101 off just 45 balls, laced with 10 fours and seven sixes.

Following his match-winning knock, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of the emerging batter in which he reflected on his career from the early days.

The opening batter maintained that nobody from his village has made it even to first-class cricket, let alone playing for the Pakistan cricket team in an international game.

“Where I am from, there was no hard-ball cricket. I started by playing tape-ball cricket. I would gather boys from our village and pay them to bowl at me,” Hasan Nawaz said.

With very little exposure in village cricket, the young batter joined a club in Islamabad and began his Under-19 cricket there.

“I could not get a chance in the first season and I then represented Northern in first-class. I played KPL the same year and got recognition in that tournament for being the second-highest run-scorer,” Hasan Nawaz said.

It is worth noting here that the Pakistan cricket team thrashed New Zealand by nine wickets after Hassan Nawaz scored a blistering ton in the third PAK vs NZ T20I.

The right-handed batter was among the debutants for the national side in the first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch.