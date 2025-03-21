Ahmed Shehzad terms Hasan’s ton ‘tight slap’ from young talent

Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has heaped praise on young batter Hasan Nawaz for his record-breaking century in the third PAK vs NZ T20I on Friday.

The young opening batter announced his arrival on the global stage by hitting Pakistan’s fastest T20I ton in just the third game of his international career.

After scoring two consecutive ducks in the first two PAK vs NZ games, Hasan Nawaz made an exceptional comeback in the series by hitting an unbeaten century to guide Pakistan to victory in the third game of the five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The young batter received acclaim from all across the cricketing world for his dominating outing in the game.

Ahmed Shehzad was among the cricketers who showered praise on the right-handed batter for his maiden century.

In a post on X, Shehzad welcomed Hasan Nawaz to the club of Pakistan batters to have scored a ton in the T20Is.

In an apparent dig at former cricketers who lamented the lack of talent in Pakistan, Ahmed Shehzad wrote, “Haan bhai hai talent Pakistan main???

“Kahan hain wo saare jo kehte hain k Pakistan main talent ni seniors ko replace karne ka? (Where are those who say that there is no talent in Pakistan to replace seniors?)” the Pakistan cricketer added.

Shehzad termed Hasan Nawaz’s ton a ‘tight slap’ from young talent in Pakistan.

“A tight slap from youngsters,” Ahmed Shehzad wrote.

It is worth noting here that Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by nine wickets after Hassan Nawaz scored a blistering ton in the third PAK vs NZ T20I at Eden Park Auckland.

The national side have kept themselves alive in the series with a win the third game, having faced defeats in the first two games.