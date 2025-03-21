‘Told Agha to finish the game, forget my ton’: Hasan on his record ton

Pakistan’s young batter Hasan Nawaz has revealed the chat he had with captain Salman Agha just before his ton in the third PAK vs NZ game on Friday.

The opening batter smashed Pakistan’s fastest T20I ton on just 44 balls, surpassing Babar Azam’s 49-ball century.

Hasan Nawaz was adjudged player of the match for his unbeaten 105 of just 45 deliveries, laced with seven sixes and 10 fours.

In a post-match conference, the right-handed batter revealed being under pressure after scoring two consecutive ducks in the first two PAK vs NZ games.

“When I got out in the first two games I did think [this was it], you know how Pakistan can be, that I’ll go back to domestic cricket,” he said.

“But the way [Salman] Agha and Shadab [Khan] backed me, saying they know about my skill, whenever you play, you’ll win the game, so I had belief in that. Today, I just wanted to get that first single out of the way in international cricket. When that single came, all the pressure went away, and I just played my game,” the Pakistan batter said.

When asked about Salman Agha trying to engineer a hundred for him, Hasan Nawaz said that it was not in his plans and told the Pakistan skipper to finish the game.

“Yeah, Agha did say he was trying to get me to my hundred, but I told him, ‘no, forget that, just finish the match’. Finish it and if it is in my destiny to get a hundred, I’ll get it,” he said.

He also discussed Pakistan’s approach to white-ball cricket, saying that the side was just going for attack.

“In our minds, it is just attack. The way other teams are playing cricket, that is the kind of cricket we want to play. Sure, we’ll fail at the start, but in our minds we are sure we want to play fearless cricket,” Hasan Nawaz said of the Pakistan batting in the PAK vs NZ T20I series.