Has Hasan Raheem tied the knot?

Has heartthrob singer Hasan Raheem tied the knot, or is it a marriage prank again – A question every netizen is asking right now?

Weeks after Hasan Raheem first joked about his wedding back in April, to launch his single with Justin Bibis, ‘Memories’, the national crush of Pakistani girls has seemingly got married for real this time!

The reports with widely circulated pictures and videos of a Chitrali wedding ceremony across social platforms suggest that the ‘Joona’ hitmaker has tied the knot with his cousin in a traditional yet private affair.

However, Raheem is yet to make any official announcement regarding this personal celebration.

Therefore, it is hard to believe for his fangirls as the singer previously played a prank on them in April when he published a photo of himself and model Aqsa Noor, dressed as bride and groom, on the Gram, and captioned, “Kept it lowkey, it was a big day.”

“Any photographs or videos from our wedding shared online violate our privacy. We do not consent to the publication or posting of any images or footage from our events,” Raheem had further urged, prompting congratulatory messages from fans and fraternity, only to later reveal that the picture was from his then-upcoming song ‘Memories’, the first single from the album ‘DKP’, and he is not off the block as yet.

