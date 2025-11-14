Hasaranga leads Sri Lanka to 288 in second ODI

Janith Liyanage’s gutsy half-century and Wanindu Hasaranga’s cameo powered Sri Lanka to a strong total against Pakistan in the second ODI here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bowl first paid dividends despite a fighting half-century from Janith Liyanage, who top-scored for the visitors.

Sri Lanka began positively, with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara putting on 51 runs inside the first 10 overs. The promising stand, however, ended in unfortunate fashion when Nissanka was run out for 24 off 31 balls while attempting a risky third run on the final delivery of the 10th over.

Abrar tightened Pakistan’s grip soon after, removing Mishara for 27 in the 14th over with a sharp stumping. The leg-spinner then dismantled Sri Lanka’s middle order, dismissing Kusal Mendis (20) and captain Charith Asalanka (6) in quick succession to leave the tourists reeling at 98/4 in the 22nd over.

Sadeera Samarawickrama and Liyanage attempted to rebuild, adding 61 runs for the fifth wicket before Haris Rauf returned to end Samarawickrama’s fluent knock of 42 off 52 balls in the 32nd over.

Liyanage continued to anchor the innings, forging another crucial partnership—73 runs—with Kamindu Mendis for the sixth wicket.

Both, however, fell within nine deliveries of each other. Liyanage’s 54 off 63 balls featured two boundaries and a six, while Kamindu contributed an aggressive 44 off 38 deliveries, striking four fours and two sixes.

Haris struck again in the 45th over, trapping Dushmantha Chameera for a duck to reduce Sri Lanka to 244/8. Wanindu Hasaranga then provided late resistance with a brisk, unbeaten 37 off 26 balls, supported by Pramod Madushan, who finished on 11*.

For Pakistan, Abrar and Haris led the attack with three wickets each, while Mohammad Wasim Jr added one to his name.