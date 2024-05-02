Haseena Wajid advises D-8 states to make mutual trade easier

DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Haseena Wajid has advised Developing-8 (D-8) Muslim countries to make mutual trade easier between them and introduce a common currency like Euro in the European Union.

A delegation of eight Muslim countries led by Turk deputy minister of commerce called of the Bangladeshi prime minister at her residence in Dhaka.

The D-8 group comprises of Bandladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Nigeria, Turkey, Malaysia and Pakistan.

“D-8 grouping has to work like a family must help each other to keep their fate in their own hands”, Haseena Wajid said.

The D-8 member countries in their session agreed to promote bilateral and multilateral trade among them.

The grouping decided to enhance the D-8 trade volume to 500 billion dollars by year 2030, which has been currently 146 billion US dollars.

The objective of the D-8 group has been to boost socio-economic development and enhance mutual trade.