Hashish worth $20.92m recovered from Balochistan

PASNI: Pakistan Coast Guards have recovered hashish worth $20.92 million, concealed in the mountains of Kulanch, Pasni, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the Coast Guard spokesperson, 1,755kg of hashish concealed in the mountains of Kulanch was recovered.

The hashish was reported to be smuggled abroad from Pasni, the PCG spokesperson said and added the value of recovered hashish is more than $20.92 million in the international market.

Crackdown on smugglers is underway across the country by the Caretaker federal government.

Earlier, the Pakistan Navy and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a huge quantity of narcotics in counter-narcotics operation.

Pakistan Navy troops and ANF personnel in a joint Intelligence Based Counter Narcotics Operation in the North Arabian Sea seized approximately 4,020 Kgs of narcotics (Hashish) worth approximately US$ 65.148 Million in the international market, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The successful counter-narcotics operation by the Pakistan Navy reaffirms PNS’s resolve to deny illegal activities at sea as well as along the coast.