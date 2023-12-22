Is it quits for Hasnain Lehri and Loujain Adada?

The relationship of Pakistani supermodel Hasnain Lehri and ‘Dubai Bling’ star Loujain ‘LJ’ Adada remains a mystery, as she drops subtle hints of break-up.

Prominent supermodel Hasnain Lehri broke the internet in November last year when he officially announced his relationship with Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling’ star Loujain Adada via an Instagram post, after weeks of speculation.

“𝓗 ♾ 𝓛. I thought fairy tales would never come true until I met my princess @loujainaj,” he had written with a black-and-white picture of the duo. The announcement was well-received by his fans and showbiz fraternity. In the comments section of the post, Adada also responded, “My heart! H fairytales do come true.”

Following the public announcement of their engagement, Lehri even went ahead and made an appearance in the latest season of the Netflix original, premiered earlier this month, going on one knee to pop the question to his lady love. While the audience bears the suspense of her response, the recent moves of LJ on social media hint at the trouble in paradise for the duo.

It happened when a social user commented on one of her recent posts, “I think she said yes and then after a while, she broke it off.” Without any clear response to the comment, the Dubai-based millionaire simply liked it, hinting at the potential break-up.

Notably, Adada previously married Saudi millionaire Walid Ahmed Juffali, when she was 21, while he was 57. She shares two daughters with him.

Following his death, she moved to Dubai and established herself as a model and television host.

