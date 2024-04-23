Fahad Sheikh, Kiran Haq come together for ‘Hasrat’ – Watch teaser

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The wait is finally over as popular actors Fahad Sheikh and Kiran Haq are finally coming together in their maiden on-screen collaboration, the long-awaited drama serial ‘Hasrat’, co-starring social media star turned rising actor Janice Tessa [of ‘Habs’ fame].

The intriguing first-look teaser of the upcoming drama was unveiled over the weekend, promising a thrilling story about love, mystery and abandonment, revolving around the trio.

The teasers have been watched by millions of social users across the platforms, while excited fans swamped the comments sections to share their anticipation for the fresh pairing.

Apart from the lead trio, essaying Arham [Sheikh], Sanaya [Haq] and Fabiha [Tessa], the title also features popular child actor Hoorain.

Helmed by the eminent drama director Meesam Nazar Naqvi (of ‘Mayi Ri’ fame), the intriguing plot and script of ‘Hasrat’ is penned by Rakshanda Rizvi. The play is produced under the Big Bang Productions of Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi.

‘Hasrat’ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

