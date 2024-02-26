Hassan Ali, wife Samiya Hassan blessed with second child

Congratulations are in store for Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali and wife Samiya Hassan as the couple were blessed with their second child, a baby girl, on Monday.

The pacer, who is representing Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League 2024, took to Instagram to announce the birth of his second daughter Hazal Hassan Ali.

“We are pleased to share that Alhumdulilah we have been blessed with a baby girl earlier this morning,” the caption read. “Both mother and daughter are healthy. We request you all to remember us in your prayers.”

It is pertinent to mention that the couple got married in 2019 and have a daughter, Helena, together.

On the field, Hassan Ali has represented Pakistan in 145 fixtures across all three formats. He has bagged 240 wickets and amassed 894 runs with two fifties to his name.

He was part of the Pakistan squad that won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 in England. He was named Player of the Tournament for his 13 wickets.

The right-arm pacer has represented Karachi Kings in three PSL 2024 fixtures where he picked up five wickets and scored nine runs so far.

