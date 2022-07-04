Hassan Ali’s birthday party pictures go viral

All-rounder Hassan Ali shared pictures of his birthday celebrations and they are going viral on social media.

One of the two viral pictures on Instagram shows her celebrating the occasion with his wife Samiya and daughter Helena.

He thanked his wife for throwing the surprise bash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Ali (@ha55an_ali)

The picture gallery got thousands of likes from the social media application’s users. They felicitated birthday wishes to the all-rounder.

Hassan Ali had met Samiya Hassan Ali, an aeronautical engineer for a private airliner, in 2018 through friends and later shared with his family that he wanted to marry her. The couple tied the knot next year in Dubai.

They welcomed their first child, baby girl Helena Hassan Ali, in April last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Ali (@ha55an_ali)

Hassan Ali has represented Green Shirts in 128 international fixtures across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I) with 225 wickets to his name.

As far as his batting is concerned, the right-handed batter has scored 804 runs. He has scored two half-centuries in his international career.

Hassan Ali was named the best player of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 in England. He was the highest wicket-taker in the competition with his 13 wickets from five matches at an average of 14.69.

His match-winning figures of 3-19 helped the side trounce arch-rivals India by 180 runs.

