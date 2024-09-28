web analytics
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Hassan Nasrallah martyred, Hezbollah confirms death in Israeli strike

By AFP and Agencies
BEIRUT: A spokesperson of Hezbollah has said that the resistance group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in Israeli strike in Beirut.

“Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, has joined his great, immortal martyr comrades whom he led for about 30 years,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

A senior Hezbollah leader Ali Karki and Hassan Nasrallah’s daughter Zainab were also among those martyred in Israeli strike in Beirut.

Israel had attacked Beirut yesterday with a bunker-buster according to a news agency. “Hezbollah’s headquarter targeted by Israel was below the residential buildings,” the news agency reported.

Earlier, Israel’s military said it had killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Nasrallah led the group since 1992.

A source close to Hezbollah told earlier the contact with Nasrallah had been “lost” since Friday night.

